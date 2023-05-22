Former JPMC chief Dr Seemin Jamali in critical condition

Dr Seemin Jamali — former executive director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) — is said to be in critical condition after her health severely deteriorated, Daily Jang reported Monday.

The medic, who is one of the most successful and renowned doctors in Pakistan, is reportedly being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a private hospital and doctors are making all-out efforts to "save her life".

Reports regarding Dr Jamali's purported death emerged on Saturday, however, official sources refuted these rumours the same day.

Former Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab clarified in a tweet that Jamali was alive and undergoing treatment. He requested the people to avoid spreading any news without confirmation and pray for the good health of the doctor.

Jamali, who is also known as an iron lady or bullet lady, had been diagnosed with colon cancer in 2020.

As per the report, she has been put on a BiPAP machine after her oxygen levels dropped. Dr Jamali's husband told the publication that she was admitted to the hospital after her condition worsened on Friday.

Dr Jamali's journey started in Nawabshah where she attended medical school and years later joined Jinnah Hospital to serve the people of Pakistan at a government facility.

She started serving as the executive director for JPMC, which is one of the largest public healthcare facilities in the country, in November 2016.

Since then, she had been the face of the hospital and the first point of contact whenever medical emergencies took place in Karachi.

She retired from the service in August 2021.

Jamali is a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Medal of Excellence) for her exceptional services in the field of medicine.