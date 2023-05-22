G20 moot in IIOJK violates global laws, UNSC resolutions: Bilawal

MUZAFFARABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhut­to-Zardari said on Sunday that or­ganisation of a G20 session in In­dian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by India was in vio­lation of global laws and the UN res­olutions. Talking to the media after landing in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on a three-day visit, FM Bilaw­al said: “It is not possible for India to play an important role in the world by violating UN resolutions.”

On reaching Azad Kashmir, the for­eign minister was welcomed by Pa­kistan People’s Party (PPP) AJK lawmakers upon his arrival in Mu­zaffarabad. “At a time when India is holding a conference in occupied Kashmir, I have been invited to deliv­er an address to the AJK Assembly,” the minister said.

Bilawal stated that he would also attend a protest rally in the Bagh district to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people. “I believe that when a country takes a step like that India has taken, their real face comes forth in front of the world,” he added. Bilawal said India would not be able to “suppress the voices of the people of occupied Kashmir” by holding the G20 moot in the disputed region. The third meeting of the G20 Tourism Working Group under India’s presidency will be held from May 22 to 24 in Srinagar, ac­cording to Indian media. India assumed the year-long presi­dency of the G20 in Decem­ber last year. It is set to host a leaders’ summit in New Delhi in early September. Pakistan has expressed strong indig­nation at New Delhi’s deci­sion to hold the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in oc­cupied Kashmir and called it a “self-serving move”.