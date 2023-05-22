Globalization VS Deglobalization

The planet, once supported by the notions of regionalism, has changed into a global society linking all the areas of the planet. It was thought to be the dawn of human growth and civilization. The concept of an interconnected globe included the notion of international unity for the improvement of the destitute regions of the globe.

The international organizations have certainly demonstrated to be beneficial for the global world as these organizations have been aiding the communities by offering humanitarian assistance in education, health, technology, and disasters. An interconnected globe demonstrated a boon for the inhabitants of the earth. The world came together to prevent famines, pandemics, and other natural and man-made disasters, reducing the potential for major losses in terms of human life and property.

The era of globalization benefitted a few nations more than others. For instance, the birth of industrialization proved to be a trigger for the Western world to gain superiority over the developing nations. The globalization of the world offered people from poor countries the opportunity to migrate to developed countries for improved opportunities, but it left developing countries more dependent on the developed world for economic, financial, and technological purposes.

A few countries, such as the United States, Britain, and Europe, have experienced immense growth that can be linked to the emergence of globalization. This marked a shift in which globalization was used to harvest resources from vulnerable countries. In the aftermath of the First World War and the Second World War, the southern part of the world started to emerge as a prosperous region of the world while the northern part witnessed compromised growth.

The widening gap between the wealthy and the poor countries due to economic, technological, and industrial advantages led to the idea of deglobalization.

While the global financial crisis and COVID-19 have been blamed by some people for this phenomenon, globalization began to take off when the Western world started to outpace the other regions that were stuck in a state of underdevelopment and poverty. As the gap between growth and prosperity increased, the developing countries were left vulnerable to issues such as poverty, population growth, weak democracies, and infringements of human rights.

It depicted the Western nations as a utopia for inhabitants of many developing countries.

This led to people from developing countries migrating to the developed world, and in turn, the rate of global human interaction multiplied.

The communities in various parts of the world resisted these moments which resulted in a clash of civilizations. What’s more, the global supply chains were crippled at the critical time of the pandemic, which demonstrated the volatile nature of this kind of global interdependence. The global village that connected nations for mutual prosperity started to witness the demand for a de-globalized world.

The concept of de-globalization stems from a notion of lessened global dependence and strengthened regional reliance. Multiple factors have been intensifying the de-globalization trend. First, the ascendancy of populist leaders points to the beginning of the notion of de-globalization as a popular desire by the people of different communities. This phenomenon has been gaining momentum all around the world.

The rise of Trump was founded on the cornerstone of regaining the supremacy of white people in America. It reflects that the support Trump gained from his supporters stemmed from the demand of White Americans to restore the pre-globalized world.

Second, the concept of regionalism has been gaining traction to ward off potential damage to global supply chains from events like the Coronavirus, indicating the desire for a less globalized planet.

Third, the disruption of global supply chains made global markets to bear irreparable losses. It triggered a global financial disaster, leaving companies financially destroyed and millions of people out of work.

Fourth, the outcome of a globalized world enabled the emergence of de-globalization as it caused divisions among countries due to cultural, ethnic, and linguistic conflict.

Today, the world is witnessing a hike in crime brought about by community retribution against immigrants. An increase in tension among communities with different cultural, ethnic, and linguistic backgrounds has caused this outcome.

After Covid-19, the world saw how dangerous the idea of a global village can be for the health and safety of its citizens, creating a sense of fear around the concept of globalization.

Fifth, fewer countries are recognizing that globalization is a mechanism for extracting and exploiting resources from them, which has shifted the thinking of numerous communities and increased the desire for local and regional growth to reduce the reliance on foreign countries.

Nevertheless, the idea of de-globalization will result in a drop in global cooperation, intensifying the animosity and confusion between global societies.

De-globalization has caused tremors in the cosmopolitan arena by stimulating waves of nationalist views, regionalism, anti-immigrant regulations, and attainment of home agendas compromising the core of a connected cosmopolitan world.

There is a need for immediate universal agreement on designing a global model that benefits all regions without any discrepancy. Every country in the globe has helped to propel the world to immense success in all realms of life. Now is the time to reap the fruits of globalization. Achieving progress in economic, technological, and development sectors can be achieved by having a balanced approach.

The benefits of globalization outsmart the limited benefits of deglobalization. The foolishness of some malicious countries has caused the call for deglobalization to become a popular phrase in many areas of the world. To ensure that the concept of a global village is built on a platform of fairness, parity, equity, and equality, it is essential to invest in education, technology, health, and development in underdeveloped regions of the world. It will fortify the basis of globalization and will diminish the rising tide of de-globalization.

Unless the world realizes that only a global world can ensure the survival of humanity, it will soon be overtaken by regionalism, which will lead to the law of the jungle taking effect and putting communities at risk of exploitation, theft, and pillaging by the powerful.