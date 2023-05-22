Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of resources: Dar

Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar has reiterated the government's commitment to ensure equitable distribution of resources among all sectors of economy.
He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Monday, on budgetary proposals presented by Federal Board of Revenue.
Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad gave a detailed presentation on budgetary proposals for the Federal Budget 2023-24 which were discussed in detail.
The Finance Minister said government will try its best to present a business and people-friendly budget.