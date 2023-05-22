Monday, May 22, 2023
Govt to re-attempt securing over Rs 194b flood funding from donors, ADB

Project’s scope involves construction of small/medium dams, flood embankments’ remodeling

Fawad Yousafzai
May 22, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    After failing to arrange funding for ten years Na­tional Flood Protection Plan (NFPP-IV), the govern­ment will make fresh efforts to approach donors, including Asian Development Bank, for arranging 80 percent funds for Rs 194.625 billion worth five years Flood Protection Support Project (FPSP-III) .

Initially it was planned that execution of Na­tional Flood Protection Plan-IV will be com­pleted in ten years from 2015-2025 , costing Rs 332.246 billion; however due to financial con­straints the Umbrella PC-I of NFPP-IV was not approved, ssource in the Ministry of Water Re­sources told The Nation. In 2013, Federal Flood Commission (FFC) had started working on for­mulation of National Flood Protection Plan-IV (NFPP-IV) through World Bank Funded Water Sector Capacity Building and Advisory Services Project (WCAP) for next ten years’ period. The fi­nal draft version of NFPP-IV costing Rs 332,246 million was approved by CCI in May 2017.How­ever, the Umbrella PC-I of NFPP-IV could not be approved due to financial constraints.

The CDWP considered the project in October, 2020 and approved the Umbrella PC-I at an es­timated cost of Rs 95,980 million including FEC of Rs 6,905 million, for negotiations with donors with some directions. However, Ministry of Water Resources and Economic Affairs Division also in­formed that confirmation of financial assistance from the development partners is still awaited.

The CDWP had considered the project four times but due to lack of commitment of the do­nor, did not approve it. Now the CDWP will consider FPSP-III of NFPP-IV with five years im­plementation period (2023-25). 

The project FPSP-III of NFPP-IV is aimed at improving country-wide comprehensive flood management planning, implementation and monitoring to essentially achieve flood manage­ment objectives during next five years.

Total Cost of the project is Rs 194,625.00 mil­lion, which includes Rs 155.700 billion of donor funding, and the remaining will be equally shared by provinces and the federal government.

Fawad Yousafzai

