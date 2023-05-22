Govt to re-attempt securing over Rs 194b flood funding from donors, ADB

ISLAMABAD - After failing to arrange funding for ten years National Flood Protection Plan (NFPP-IV), the government will make fresh efforts to approach donors, including Asian Development Bank, for arranging 80 percent funds for Rs 194.625 billion worth five years Flood Protection Support Project (FPSP-III) .
Initially it was planned that execution of National Flood Protection Plan-IV will be completed in ten years from 2015-2025 , costing Rs 332.246 billion; however due to financial constraints the Umbrella PC-I of NFPP-IV was not approved, ssource in the Ministry of Water Resources told The Nation. In 2013, Federal Flood Commission (FFC) had started working on formulation of National Flood Protection Plan-IV (NFPP-IV) through World Bank Funded Water Sector Capacity Building and Advisory Services Project (WCAP) for next ten years’ period. The final draft version of NFPP-IV costing Rs 332,246 million was approved by CCI in May 2017.However, the Umbrella PC-I of NFPP-IV could not be approved due to financial constraints.
The CDWP considered the project in October, 2020 and approved the Umbrella PC-I at an estimated cost of Rs 95,980 million including FEC of Rs 6,905 million, for negotiations with donors with some directions. However, Ministry of Water Resources and Economic Affairs Division also informed that confirmation of financial assistance from the development partners is still awaited.
The CDWP had considered the project four times but due to lack of commitment of the donor, did not approve it. Now the CDWP will consider FPSP-III of NFPP-IV with five years implementation period (2023-25).
The project FPSP-III of NFPP-IV is aimed at improving country-wide comprehensive flood management planning, implementation and monitoring to essentially achieve flood management objectives during next five years.
Total Cost of the project is Rs 194,625.00 million, which includes Rs 155.700 billion of donor funding, and the remaining will be equally shared by provinces and the federal government.