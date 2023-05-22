Hajj flights: FIA issues new directives for immigration staff

KARACHI-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration has introduced new policies and issued special instructions to the immigration staff posted at all airports across the country. These measures aim to ensure the best facilities and streamline the immigration process as the Hajj flight operation for the year 2023 commences.

The FIA has initiated special Hajj flight operations across the country, with the first flight departing from Karachi and the second from Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. In order to provide exceptional service to Hajj pilgrims, the FIA has activated special immigration counters during Hajj flights. One of the key highlights of the new directive is the provision of immigration service without any queue for senior Hajj pilgrims. This priority service aims to facilitate the smooth processing of senior citizens and ensure their convenience during this important religious journey.

FIA authorities directed all immigration officers to ensure implementation of the SOPs along with using face masks, gloves, and sanitizer during duty as well as ensuring attendance of immigration staff during the Hajj operation.