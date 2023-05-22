Helplessness Prevails

This fiscal year has been dismal for the country, particularly for the ordinary citizens. Living standards have significantly deteriorated, making it extremely challenging to afford the rising cost of living and doing business. A recent survey conducted this week reveals that only 16 percent of Pakistanis hold hope for the improvement of the local economy.

Compared to other neighboring countries, Pakistan now ranks lower in terms of perceptions regarding the improvement of economic conditions. The province of Sindh has been the hardest hit, and the country is grappling with not just an economic crisis but also political turmoil. Public perception regarding the resolution of political issues has declined among the masses. The recent wave of protests has exacerbated despair and civil unrest. The loss of hope and chronic instability among many Pakistanis is deeply concerning.

Last year, the floods, and this year, the consistent false hopes surrounding an IMF review, continuous price hikes, and an economic downward spiral are noteworthy factors contributing to the current situation. Additionally, it is important to acknowledge that this crisis affects different segments of society differently, with women and other vulnerable socio-economic classes bearing a heavier burden, pushing them further into the dark.

Economic despair is a complex issue that goes beyond our immediate control. It has global and historical causes and implications and does not offer an easy solution. However, the political crisis, particularly the consequences of arrests, the intimidation of protests, and the ongoing hunt, are problems that we need to address urgently. The current political deadlock must cease as the helplessness among the masses continues to grow. This poses a severe threat to our national unity, which can be exploited by other forces. Considering the existing economic wreckage, the citizens cannot bear additional stressors. This issue lies at the intersection of the political and economic spheres and further delays the possibility of an IMF review.