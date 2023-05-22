Monday, May 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IGP inquires after injured inspector at Mayo Hospital

Staff Reporter
May 22, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -    Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Sunday visited Mayo Hospital to inquire about SHO in­spector Iqbal Khan of Mianwali Police. Dr Us­man Anwar directed RPO Sargodha to provide immediate relief money for Inspector Iqbal Khan. He announced to give another Rs1 million to Inspector Iqbal Khan. He while paying trib­ute to the courage and bravery of inspector said that Inspector Iqbal Khan was a new story of courage and bravery in the police department. The IGP said that no effort would be spared in the treatment and rehabilitation of Iqbal Khan. He ordered that Iqbal Khan to be taken to his home in an official ambulance after being dis­charged from the hospital. Inspector Iqbal Khan was posted as SHO of Pir Pahai Mianwali police station. He received five bullets on different parts of his body during a raid on proclaimed offenders dacoits in the hilly area.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1684658938.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023