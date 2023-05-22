IHC shifts its operations to newly building on Constitution Avenue

Islamabad High Court formally shifted its operations today to the newly constructed building situated at Constitution Avenue adjacent to Radio Pakistan Headquarters.

Our correspondent Bilal Mehsud reports that the construction work on this state of the art building has been completed at a cost of approximately five billion rupees.

Covering a total area of eight acre, the new building comprises eighteen courts. Five acre is for judicial matters while the remaining three acre is for parking lot and other purposes.

The main feature of the building is that court proceedings can also be conducted using latest Information Technology tools including video link.