Imran again fears his arrest tomorrow

Says efforts being made to dismantle PTI n Imran terms Telegraph’s story completely false n Marriyum calls Imran a 'liar' as he rebuts news article on his wife's corruption.

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has again claimed that there are 80 per cent chances of his arrest in Islamabad tomorrow.

“Everything is being done to dismantle our democracy. So right now, over 10,000 work­ers have been arrested, my entire senior leadership is in jail,” he said whie giving an in­terview to CNN on Sunday.

“On Tuesday, I am to appear in Islamabad for bails and there are 80pc chances I will be arrested,” he asserted.

He also claimed that efforts are being made to impose a ban on his party in the coun­try. He asked how someone could win by “taking on your own army”. “In such a situa­tion, even if you win, the coun­try loses,” the ex-premier said, as he emphasised the need for a strong army. “I am a firm be­liever that Pakistan needs a strong defence system,” he said. Imran Khan refuted the contents of Telegraph’s sto­ry which claimed that the PTI chief had made General Asim Munir resign as Director Gen­eral ISI because he had shown him his wife Bushra Bibi’s cor­ruption cases.

The PTI Chairman said: “The article claims that I had made Gen Asim resign as the DG ISI because he had shown me my wife Bushra Begum’s corruption cases. This is com­pletely false.” Iman Khan further stated: “Nei­ther did Gen Asim show me any proof of my wife’s corruption nor did I make him resign be­cause of that.” Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Au­rangzeb called Imran Khan a “liar” as he tried to refute a news article on his wife Bushra Bi­bi’s corruption and unceremonious removal of the former chief of an institution of the country.

“If this wasn’t the reason, what was? Do tell! The only reason you can’t give another reason is because you know that this is the real rea­son. Liar,” the minister said while responding to Imran Khan’s tweet on his wife’s corruption.

Meanwhile, Imran strongly condemned the ar­rest of his party stalwart Firdous Shamim Naqvi under terrorism charges. He said that to put a man like him in jail on terrorism clearly indicated how low those in power had fallen. Imran Khan said: “Firdous joined me 27 years ago and shared my dream of Pakistan as a just and humane soci­ety.” The PTI Chairman stated that Firdous faced all their ups and downs, most of the first 14 years were downs, and took a strong character rooted in a powerful belief system to not give up despite so many disappointments. “He has been recov­ering from cancer and has handled the disease with remarkable dignity and strength. To jail a man like him on terrorism shows how low those in power have fallen,” he added.