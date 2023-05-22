Imran created hatred in young minds: Sanaullah

FAISALABAD - PTI Chairman Imran Khan sowed the seeds of hatred in the minds of the youth by telling them lies and defam­ing the armed forces, said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday.

Addressing a rally here, the in­terior minister said, “And he did all this to prevent his arrest. The day Imran was arrested, the youth he had misguided and trained at­tacked military installations.”

“In no city did people come out for him. Only a handful of people pro­tested and all of them were those whom he had misguided”. “And now, Imran and his supporters have gone into hiding. He is so scared that he doesn’t even ask about his party leaders who are in jail.”

Sanaullah slammed PTI Chairman Imran Khan for the ‘political victi­misation’ of the PML-N.

“He sent Nawaz sahib to jail in a fake case […] and I became a victim of these cases as well. He loves send­ing the opposition behind bars and made sure that we didn’t get medi­cines, home-made food or fans,” he said in an address in Faisalabad.

“But one day, just one day he had to go to jail and look what happened.”

He criticised Mr Khan, saying, “Im­ran Khan is reaping the results of the actions taken during his tenure. Im­ran Khan has done nothing for the country except protest and sit-ins”.

Accusing Khan of introducing the “foul” language in politics, Sanaul­lah said PTI chief was “willing” to send his political opponents to jail.

“ Khan has reiterated that there will be a reaction if he is arrested”, maintained Sanaullah.

Meanwhile, talking at a private TV channel programme, Rana Sanaul­lah said judicial body investigating audio leaks pertaining to judicia­ry will have authority to investigate those involved in taping and leak­ing the calls. A day earlier, Khan had pointed towards a “deliberate omis­sion” in the commission’s Terms of Reference seeking accountability of those behind the surveillance.

“The commission, headed by Jus­tice Qazi Faez Isa, will possess the power to probe into who is taping the audios and who is leaking them,” the minister said. The interior czar spoke about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government’s decision to constitute a three-member commis­sion to conduct an investigation into the audio leaks pertaining to the ju­diciary. In an announcement made a day earlier, the government notified a high-powered judicial commission to be headed by senior puisne judge of Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, while Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Islamabad High Court (IHC) CJ Aamer Farooq are named as mem­bers of the judicial body.