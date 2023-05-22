Imran Khan challenges audio leaks commission in SC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday challenged audio leaks judicial commission in the Supreme Court.

Last week, the federal government formed the judicial commission to probe the matter of the alleged audio leaks.

The notification states that investigations will also be conducted into the alleged audio leaks related to former Chief Ministers and the current Supreme Court judge, and potential audio leaks related to the former Chief Justice.

Imran Khan filed a constitutional plea in the Supreme Court through his lawyer and party leader Dr Babar Awan against the audio leaks commission.

Imran Khan in his plea asked the Supreme Court to strike down the audio leaks commission, citing no judge can be nominated for the commission without the consent of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The only forum to launch a probe against a judge is Supreme Judicial Council, the plea stated.

The commission — headed by SC judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan — held its first hearing, earlier today, in courtroom number 7 of the Supreme Court (SC).

The commission head announces that the proceedings would be made public and instructed the Attorney General to provide mobile phones and sims.