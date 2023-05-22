Monday, May 22, 2023
Imran Khan gets tax notice from Punjab Excise dept

Web Desk
3:30 PM | May 22, 2023
National

Excise and Taxation Department has issued a luxury house tax notice of PKR 14.4 million to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday.

Excise and Taxation Section of Model Town has issued a notice to PTI chief Imran Khan, imposing a luxury house tax of PKR 14.4 million. According to the Excise and Taxation Section, today is the last date for submitting the challan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and former premier Imran Khan is facing a number of cases including in National Accountability and is currently on bail from the relevant courts.

Web Desk

National

