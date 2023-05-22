Ex-JPMC chief Dr Seemin Jamali in critical condition

Former executive director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Dr Seemin Jamali is in critical condition after her health severely deteriorated.

She is being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a private hospital and doctors are making efforts to save her life.

Dr Jamali, who is also known as an iron lady or bullet lady, had been diagnosed with colon cancer in 2020 and operated upon.

According to hospital sources, Dr Jamali has been put on a BiPAP machine after her blood oxygen levels dropped and was admitted to the hospital on Friday.

She graduated from Nawabshah Medical College in 1986 and joined Jinnah Hospital. She started serving as the executive director for JPMC, which is one of the largest public healthcare facilities in the country, in November 2016.

Since then, she had been the face of the hospital and the first point of contact whenever medical emergencies took place in Karachi.

She retired from the service in August 2021.

Jamali is a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her exceptional services in the field of medicine.

Earlier, rumours of her death were spread on Saturday.