Monday, May 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

‘Indiana Jones’ Harrison Ford backs ‘de-aging’ tech  

News Desk
May 22, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES - Harrison Ford has defended the use of de-ageing in Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny flashback scenes to show his younger version. In a press conference, the Star Wars star said, “I know that that is my face,” adding, “It’s not a kind of Photoshop magic — that’s what I looked like 35 years ago. Because Lucasfilm has every frame of film that we’ve made together over all of these years. And this process, this scientific mining of this library, this was put to good [use]...” The 80-year-old added, “It’s just a trick unless it’s supported by a story, and it sticks out like a sore thumb if it’s not honest, it’s not real... I mean, emotionally real. And so I think it was used very skillfully.”

The veteran actor is also in sync with his elderly age, “I’m very happy with it, but I don’t look back and say, ‘I wish I was that guy again,’ because I don’t,” Ford said. “I’m real happy with age. I love being older. It was great to be young, but I could be dead, and I’m still working.” 

Madhubala also battling fatal infection after Noor Jehan's demise

 

 

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1684658938.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023