Islamabad protests US ex-diplomat’s interference into Pak affairs

ISLAMABAD - Controversial US former diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad had made it a habit to blatantly breach diplomatic norms against Pakistan as he targets Paki­stan’s political system and institu­tions like a man on agenda.

Even before his recent controver­sial tweets, Zalmay Khalilzad was never seen even as a neutral diplo­mat. His stint as the US special rep­resentative on Afghanistan saw him creating more doubts about Pakistan in the west and deteriorat­ing further the situation in Pa­kistan. The US ultimately had to withdraw from Afghanistan without achieving its goals.

Not long after the US with­drawal, Khalilzad stepped down in October 2021 as the Special Envoy on Afghanistan. His de­parture followed his exclusion from Joe Biden administration’s first formal talks in Doha with the Taliban after the US pull-out.

In the resignation letter to Sec­retary of State Antony Blinken, Khalilzad had acknowledged that he came up short. After fail­ures on the Afghan assignment, Zalmay Khalilzad has turned his guns towards Pakistan, giving unsolicited advices on political system and defence.

Commenting on Khalilzad’s ostensible pro-Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf statements, Pa­kistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that a former US spe­cial representative for Afghan­istan held a meeting with PTI cchairman Imran Khan during a recent secret visit to Pakistan.

The PDM leader criticised Zalmay Khalilzad’s statement in which he warned that the arrest of Imran Khan would deepen the crisis being faced by Pakistan.

He said Zalmay Khalilzad supported separatist move­ments in Pakistan and used to speak against China. “It shows which powers are backing Im­ran Khan,” he added, suggest­ing that Khalilzad was work­ing for the former PM.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman reit­erated his stance that the PTI chief was working on a foreign agenda, adding that anti-Is­lam powers wanted anarchy in the country. He said represen­tatives of Jewish community were giving statements in sup­port of the PTI chief.

Imran Khan, who had previ­ously blamed the US after he was ousted from power in April last year, has now allegedly sought the intervention of a US lawmaker amid a government crackdown on PTI.

A purported audio between Imran Khan and US lawmaker Maxine Moore Waters has sur­faced on social media.

In the purported audio, the PTI chief is heard asking the US lawmaker to raise her voice against “human rights viola­tions” in Pakistan.

The crackdown on PTI began days after protesters stormed the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also torched a corps commander’s house in Lahore over Imran Khan’s dramatic arrest on May 9 in a corruption case.

Diplomatic sources told The Nation that Islamabad had contacted Washington against interference into Pakistan af­fairs by the controversial for­mer diplomat of the US. Paki­stan also urged the US to halt Zalmay Khalilzad’s diatribe.

“The US has been contacted through diplomatic channels to stop Zalmay Khalilzad from giving controversial statements which create a bad taste. The US has already disowned his state­ments but we will prefer some steps that can stop his tirade,” said a senior Pakistani diplomat.

Another diplomat said Paki­stan had urged the US to ask Zalmay Khalilzad not to misuse the freedom of expression to target Pakistan. “We know bet­ter what we have to do and will be the last to listen to Zalmay Khalilzad who has been a mis­erable failure as the US envoy (on Afghanistan),” he added.

Previously, Principal Depu­ty Spokesperson at the US De­partment of State Vedant Patel cleared the air about Khalilz­ad’s statements. “Washington has nothing to do with Zalmay Khalilzad’s statements about Pakistani politics. Khalilzad is a private citizen and does not speak for this administration. His activities on social plat­forms are done in his private capacity and do not represent US foreign policy in any man­ner,” Patel said.

Not long ago, Khalilzad retweeted a tweet by Pres­ident Arif Alvi in which he asked Prime Minister Shah­baz Sharif to direct authorities to assist the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) in hold­ing timely elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Pakistani Foreign Of­fice had also warned Khalilz­ad from making himself more controversial. “Pakistan does not need lectures or unsolicit­ed advice from anyone on how to cope with the challenges we face today. As a resilient nation, we will come out stronger from the present difficult situation,” read a foreign ministry state­ment. Any further statements on Pakistani politics or defence institutions in the future will only establish Khalilzad as a controversial diplomat who is discredited by Afghanistan, the US and Pakistan thanks to his legacy of failures.