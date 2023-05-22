Judge orders provision of all facilities to Ali Zaidi

LARKANA-Jacobabad District & Sessions Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kalhoro ordered the district jail superintendent to strictly comply with the provisions outlined in the Sindh Prisons and Correction Services Act of 2019 in dealing with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Sindh president Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, who has been kept in the jail after having been arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Advocate Mohammed Ali Jatoi, president Insaf Lawyers Forum, Shikarpur, had on Friday filed an application in the court under Sections 22-A and B Cr.PC against the jail superintendent for alleged denial of drinking water, meals and medicines to Mr Zaidi in the jail. He stated that the detained leader was a diabetic and patient of hypertension. If medicines were not provided to him, he could lose his life, the applicant stated, adding that he [the applicant] was not allowed to meet Mr Zaidi which was a violation of the Constitution.

He prayed the court to direct the jail chief to provide basic facilities to the detained leader and allow the applicant to meet him.

Advocates Mohammed Nawaz Rind and Ghulam Hussain Shah represented the applicant while Deputy Public Prosecutor Zahid Ali Memon and the jail superintendent appeared before the judge.

The jail superintendent submitted his written reply stating Syed Ali Haider Zaidi was remanded in judicial custody on May 18 for 30 days. The prison administration, he said, provided/allowed proper meals, medicines and water to him according to the jail manual. He stated that the applicant had come to the prison in the evening and asked for a meeting with the inmate while the prison was totally locked. “How could the prison administration disallow any inmate the facilities like meals, water and medicines, as well as meeting with relatives, which were necessary for one’s survival?” he argued.

In his order, the judge said: “In the light of prevailing circumstances, this application is hereby concluded and directions are issued to the superintendent of district prison and correctional facility in Jacobabad to strictly comply with the provisions outlined in the Sindh Prisons and Corrections Services Act of 2019”.