JUI-P delegation meets Imran, agrees to extend political co-op

JUI-P demands immediate halt to ongoing alleged illegal crackdown against PTI across country

Our Staff Reporter
May 22, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE     -    A high-level delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) headed by Maulana Khan Mu­hammad Sherani held a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at his Zaman Park resi­dence on Sunday and strongly condemned Im­ran’s alleged abduction and the unabated state oppression against the PTI and its allied parties.

During the important meeting, the delegation expressed grave con­cern over the prevailing country’s political situa­tion, the alleged govern­ment’s invasion against the Constitution and the judiciary, and the mas­sacre of democracy and democratic values. The delegation strongly con­demned the alleged oppression and tyranny of the government against PTI leaders, workers and supporters as well as its allied par­ties. Maulana Sherani stressed the need for a comprehensive and in­dependent investigation into May 9 incidents to bring to book those involved in damaging public prop­erty, killing 25 innocent Pakistanis and injuring over 700 others.

During the meeting, PTI and JUI-P also fully agreed to expand and mobilise their mutual political co­operation. The delegation strongly condemned the alleged conver­sion of peaceful protests across the country on May 9 into alleged vio­lent protests and vandalism along with firing at innocent Pakistanis. Members of the delegation said that the vandalism and arson of government property were com­mitted by anarchists who intruded into the ranks of peaceful protest­ers through a well-thought-out strategy, which was condemnable. The JUI-P delegation demanded an immediate halt to the ongoing alleged illegal crackdown against PTI across the country. Moreover, the delegation emphasized that the detained PTI leaders, work­ers, especially women workers should be released instantly. The delegation expressed resentment and great shock over the alleged unlawful raids on PTI leaders and workers’ houses harassing wom­en and children without investiga­tion and legal justification.

The delegation further stated that alleged political interfer­ence and political engineering through open deviance from the constitution and state power was an attack on democracy. The del­egation strongly condemned the state machinery’s alleged efforts to plunge Pakistan into the fire of instability and accelerate the pro­cess of economic destruction by further fueling the internal chaos and mayhem. During the meet­ing, the delegation agreed that no attempt to use lawlessness as a weapon to crush the will of the people would be tolerated. The delegation strongly denounced the alleged reprisals against the media and independent journal­ists and false and hateful propa­ganda at the expense of national resources. During the meeting, the delegation agreed that no attempt to use lawlessness as a weapon to crush the will of the people would be tolerated. The delegation strongly denounced the alleged reprisals against the media and independent journal­ists and false and hateful propa­ganda at the expense of national resources. In the meeting, the del­egation expressed complete soli­darity with the Supreme Court (SC) and Chief Justice of Pakistan. The delegation requested the apex court to play a proactive role to safeguard the constitutional, fundamental rights of the citizens and protect them from alleged state oppression and fascism.

