JUI-P delegation meets Imran, agrees to extend political co-op

LAHORE - A high-level delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) headed by Maulana Khan Mu­hammad Sherani held a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at his Zaman Park resi­dence on Sunday and strongly condemned Im­ran’s alleged abduction and the unabated state oppression against the PTI and its allied parties.

During the important meeting, the delegation expressed grave con­cern over the prevailing country’s political situa­tion, the alleged govern­ment’s invasion against the Constitution and the judiciary, and the mas­sacre of democracy and democratic values. The delegation strongly con­demned the alleged oppression and tyranny of the government against PTI leaders, workers and supporters as well as its allied par­ties. Maulana Sherani stressed the need for a comprehensive and in­dependent investigation into May 9 incidents to bring to book those involved in damaging public prop­erty, killing 25 innocent Pakistanis and injuring over 700 others.

During the meeting, PTI and JUI-P also fully agreed to expand and mobilise their mutual political co­operation. The delegation strongly condemned the alleged conver­sion of peaceful protests across the country on May 9 into alleged vio­lent protests and vandalism along with firing at innocent Pakistanis. Members of the delegation said that the vandalism and arson of government property were com­mitted by anarchists who intruded into the ranks of peaceful protest­ers through a well-thought-out strategy, which was condemnable. The JUI-P delegation demanded an immediate halt to the ongoing alleged illegal crackdown against PTI across the country. Moreover, the delegation emphasized that the detained PTI leaders, work­ers, especially women workers should be released instantly. The delegation expressed resentment and great shock over the alleged unlawful raids on PTI leaders and workers’ houses harassing wom­en and children without investiga­tion and legal justification.

The delegation further stated that alleged political interference and political engineering through open deviance from the constitution and state power was an attack on democracy. The delegation strongly condemned the state machinery's alleged efforts to plunge Pakistan into the fire of instability and accelerate the process of economic destruction by further fueling the internal chaos and mayhem. During the meeting, the delegation agreed that no attempt to use lawlessness as a weapon to crush the will of the people would be tolerated. The delegation strongly denounced the alleged reprisals against the media and independent journalists and false and hateful propaganda at the expense of national resources. In the meeting, the delegation expressed complete solidarity with the Supreme Court (SC) and Chief Justice of Pakistan. The delegation requested the apex court to play a proactive role to safeguard the constitutional, fundamental rights of the citizens and protect them from alleged state oppression and fascism.