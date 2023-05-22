Monday, May 22, 2023
Karachi court grants UC Chairman four-day physical remand

Web Desk
12:34 PM | May 22, 2023
National

The court sent Mominabad Town Union Committee (UC) chairman on four day physical remand under police custody.

According to the details, the Mominabad Town Union Committee (UC) chairman, Mustafa Afridi, was produced before the court in a case of disruption during protest in Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

The court sent Mominabad Town UC chairman, Mustafa Afridi, on four day physical remand under police custody.

The suspect was produced before the court by the Tipu Sultan Police, where the police sought physical remand for necessary inquiries and gathering evidence.

The court demanded a progress report from the investigation officer to assess the advancements made in the case.

