Karachi LG polls: Newly elected representatives to take oath today

The oath-taking ceremony of elected representatives in the Karachi Local Bodies elections-2023 will be held today (Monday).

According to details, the swearing-in ceremony of 239 Union Council chairmen, vice chairmen and ward members of Karachi will be held today،

The swearing-in ceremony of the elected members in Korangi will be held at 12 noon at Degree College near Coast Guard.

The swearing-in ceremony in Karachi’s East district will be held between 10 am. to 3 pm in the DC office، The swearing-in will also be held at the DC Complex in the South District at 11 am and 3 pm.

The oath-taking ceremony will also take place at 11 am. in the Kemari district at Paradise Banquet Hub River Road، The swearing-in ceremony for the local representatives of the district West will be held at 11 in the morning today at the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

The newly elected representatives will take oath in Karachi’s Central district at 10 in the morning.

Earlier, it emerged that a number of union council (UC) chairmen-elect belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were reportedly in contact with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of the elected members of the Sindh local government (LG) election, but the PTI refuted the news.