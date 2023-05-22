Monday, May 22, 2023
KP govt starts awareness activities about dengue control

May 22, 2023
Peshawar      -    The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started various activities, including door-to-door campaigns, community-based initiatives, awareness walks, and social media campaigns to raise awareness about dengue prevention and control measures.

On the directives of Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department Abdul Basit, a collaborative effort had been initiated by Rescue 1122, PDMA, District Administration and Civil Defence measures, said the spokesman on Sunday.

The campaign to prevent the spread of the dengue virus is actively taking place in multiple districts, including Kohat, Lower Dir, Chitral, Bajaur, Mansehra, Swat and others.

On the occasion, Abdul Basit, Secretary Relief, emphasised that the Relief Department had provided comprehensive guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to all relevant authorities and district administrations to effectively control the potential outbreak of dengue.

“Clear responsibilities have been assigned to each stakeholder involved,” he added.

He highlighted that the additional deputy commissioner (relief) was leading the campaign in the respective districts.

Basit further emphasised that the dengue campaign was a comprehensive and coordinated effort aimed at raising awareness about dengue.

The campaign includes public awareness and education, community engagement through organising meetings and workshops to disseminate information about dengue and engage the community in prevention activities.

Moreover, educational materials such as brochures, pamphlets, and other informative materials were being distributed in public places to impart awareness and promote preventive measures.

He urged the citizens to take necessary precautions to ensure the success of the dengue control campaign.

