Monday, May 22, 2023
LHC releases Fayazul Hasan Chohan
Web Desk
6:42 PM | May 22, 2023
In a recent development, a Lahore Hight Court Rawalpindi Bench Monday ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayazul Hasan Chohan.

The decision was made by the Rawalpindi bench after a hearing against 132 PTI workers who were detained by the police.

Chohan's arrest was declared null and void by the court, however, he was ordered to submit a bond worth one lakh rupees and take an oath that he would not participate in any acts of violence later. It is important to note that Chohan was previously arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) section 3.

Moreover, the court also demanded a separate list of PTI workers who were involved in violent activities. The court said that those involved would face. However, those who were nominated in any case would be released.

