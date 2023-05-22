Man shot dead, three brothers injured in Surjani Town

KARACHI-A man was shot dead and his three brothers were wounded by robbers inside their Surjani Town home, police said.

According to police, Daniyal, 24, was gunned down and his brothers — Sajid, 35, Amil, 22, and Bilal, 30 — suffered bullet wounds in Sector-10/3 in Shah Baig Goth.

West-SSP Faisal Bashir Memon said that around half a dozen robbers barged into their home and demanded cash and valuables. As the family put up resistance, the robbers opened fire and escaped. Wounded Bilal told the media that they caught one of the suspects and handed him over to the police. He said that the robbers looted Rs300,000 from their house.

The SSP said during initial grilling the held suspect told investigators that the robbery was planned by the prayer leader of an area mosque who knew that the family had money. He said that the police had taken into custody the said prayer leader and raids were being carried out for the arrest of other suspects. The wounded were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, area people staged a protest demonstration against the failure of police in curbing crimes in the locality.

Meanwhile, the coordination committee of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan condemned the incident and alleged that a ‘dacoit raj’ had been established in Karachi.

The party asked the Sindh chief minister to explain for how long the people would carry coffins of their loved ones.

It alleged that the chief minister appeared to be ‘busy’ in doing partisan politics while the police, instead of catching criminals, had been assigned to carry out political activities for the PPP.

The MQM-P urged the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi.