May 9 vandalism ‘9/11-type’ attacks on Pakistan’s national interests: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Devel­opment and Special Initiatives Pro­fessor Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday termed the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf workers’ May 9 vandalism of sensitive state in­stallations as the ‘9/11-type’ attacks on Pakistan’s national interests.

The minister in an exclusive in­terview with APP said it was re­grettable that a political party’s (PTI) workers on May 9 stormed and destroyed many symbols of Pakistan’s pride that include Jin­nah House, Yadgare Shuhada, fight­er jets of the famous 1965 war and Chagai mountain model.

He said this reaction to their leader’s (Imran Khan) arrest over corruption charges was unprece­dentedly irrational, unacceptable and not less than the 9/11 attacks carried out in the US in 2001.

“The May-9 incident for Pakistan’s Armed Forces was equivalent to the September-11 of America. The vio­lent workers of a political party at­tacked Pakistan’s heritage and the pride of the security departments. The ‘Jinnah House’ was not only the residence of a Corps Command­er rather a heritage of the founder of the country,” he observed.

He regretted that the PTI work­ers broke the statue of Captain Kar­nal Sher Khan Shaheed, a symbol of courage and bravery demonstrat­ed by the Martyr in the Kargil bat­tlefield and even admitted by the arch-rival India. “If they have bro­ken the fighter jets of 1965 war, [it means] they have attacked the pride of Pakistan Air Force attained by de­feating the enemy in the air war.”

The minister said the model of Chagai Mountain, which remind­ed the nation of nuclear tests car­ried out by its scientists that made the country’s defence impregnable, was also set on fire. “There seems a scheme/method behind this mad­ness as all such symbols were tar­geted selectively which had a link either with national heritage or pride of the Armed Forces.”