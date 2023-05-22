May 9 vandalism ‘9/11-type’ attacks on Pakistan’s national interests: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday termed the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf workers’ May 9 vandalism of sensitive state installations as the ‘9/11-type’ attacks on Pakistan’s national interests.
The minister in an exclusive interview with APP said it was regrettable that a political party’s (PTI) workers on May 9 stormed and destroyed many symbols of Pakistan’s pride that include Jinnah House, Yadgare Shuhada, fighter jets of the famous 1965 war and Chagai mountain model.
He said this reaction to their leader’s (Imran Khan) arrest over corruption charges was unprecedentedly irrational, unacceptable and not less than the 9/11 attacks carried out in the US in 2001.
“The May-9 incident for Pakistan’s Armed Forces was equivalent to the September-11 of America. The violent workers of a political party attacked Pakistan’s heritage and the pride of the security departments. The ‘Jinnah House’ was not only the residence of a Corps Commander rather a heritage of the founder of the country,” he observed.
He regretted that the PTI workers broke the statue of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, a symbol of courage and bravery demonstrated by the Martyr in the Kargil battlefield and even admitted by the arch-rival India. “If they have broken the fighter jets of 1965 war, [it means] they have attacked the pride of Pakistan Air Force attained by defeating the enemy in the air war.”
The minister said the model of Chagai Mountain, which reminded the nation of nuclear tests carried out by its scientists that made the country’s defence impregnable, was also set on fire. “There seems a scheme/method behind this madness as all such symbols were targeted selectively which had a link either with national heritage or pride of the Armed Forces.”