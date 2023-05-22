Met office predicts rains from May 22-26

In a good news for people facing scorching heat, Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted rains in upper and western parts of the country from today (Monday).

According to the meteorological department, westerly wave will enter the country on Monday evening/night. Under the influence of this westerly wave, federal capital Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir could experience rains from Monday to Friday (May 22-26).

The Meteorological Department said that in Balochistan, there was a possibility of rain with dusty winds blowing in Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Kech and Panjgur, while the weather will remain hot and dry in districts of the province.

Islamabad, Murree, Guliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal are likely to receive rain with gusty winds. Hailstorm is also expected at a few places.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that westerly wave was likely to enter the western and upper parts of the country on May 22, which was likely to persist throughout the week i.e. till May 26, resulting in precipitation with occasional gaps.

Under the influence of this weather system, from May 22 (evening/night) to May 26, wind-dust/thunderstorm and rain with likely hailstorms (and isolated heavy falls) is expected in the regions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Punjab.

In addition, from May 23 (evening/night) to May 26, the aforementioned weather to prevail in Sargodha, Mianwali, Layyah, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T. Singh, Sheikhupura, Nankana, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur, Pakpattan, Okara, Sahiwal, Lahore, R.Y. Khan, Bahawalnagar, Multan, D.G. Khan and Rajanpur and also in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

From May 22 (evening/night) to May 24, wind-dust or thunderstorm and rainfall is expected in Balochistan and Sindh.

On behalf of the Meteorological Department, all the concerned organizations have been instructed to remain alert. There is a fear of damage to standing crops and weak structures in Punjab, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature was recorded in Quetta at 35, Kalat at 30, Jeoni at 33, Gwadar at 34, Nokundi at 43, Turbat at 42 and Sibi at 47.