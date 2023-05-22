Military Trial Commences

On Saturday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said the legal process of trial against planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators involved in the May 9 tragedy has commenced under Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act as per existing and established legal procedures derived from the constitution. Political leaders as part of the PDM ruling coalition have also given their backing arguing that the circumstances justify the need for this. While there is no denying that what took place on May 9 was extremely problematic and those guilty should be held responsible, we must be wary of taking any steps that would be outrightly violative of democratic and human rights norms.

While there appears to be support for this decision across the PDM coalition table, the most vociferous backers have been members of the PML-N. Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has stated that none of those accused of involvement in the May 9 riots will be deprived of their basic rights, stressing that “no new military courts are being established” to try their cases. In a similar vein, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz endorsed trying the May 9 violence suspects in military courts, claiming that the civil judiciary was already working as a “tool” for the PTI.

Political leaders in favour of this decision argue that there is no difference between the attacks of May 9 and those conducted by India. Such comparisons are concerning. This is not to trivialise the seriousness of what took place that day. All those who are found to be guilty should be held accountable according to the provisions of the constitution. However, the equivalence being drawn to the 9/11 attack from 2001 is problematic.

For perspective, ASWJ and SSP members continue to roam the streets and hold protests as they please. Let us not pretend that we have a stellar record of accountability and justice, and let us not be overcome by emotions to take a step that will be looked back upon as extremely damaging for the country’s democracy. The world is watching, and history will bear witness; the response should be proportionate and one within the bounds of the constitution and fundamental rights.