Minus Imran, whom PDM will contest elections: Sheikh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has questioned the ruling alliance the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) that with whom it would contest elections by disqualifying or removing [minus] Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets on Monday, he wrote that the system of oppression cannot continue. The PML-N, which always violates sanctity of chaddar aur chaar deewari will be buried and the PDM will be the shroud. Divine order will prevail sooner or later.

میری اورمیرےبھتیجےشیخ راشدشفیق کی گرفتاری کےلیےپولیس جگہ جگہ چھاپےماررہی ہےمیرےسٹاف کواٹھاکرلےگئےہیں جب تک پولیس گرفتارنہیں کرلیتی ٹوئٹرکےذریعےقوم سےرابطہ رکھوں گا صرف سپریم کورٹ سیاسی بحران سے نکال سکتی ہےIMFناکام بجٹ بحران معشیت تباہ دوست ملکوں سےکٹی یہ ہے حکومت کی کارکردگی — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) May 22, 2023

Rashid urged people not to support "corrupt" government.

عمران خان کونااہل یامائنس کرناہےتوپھرPDMنےکس کےساتھ الیکشن لڑناہےظلم کانظام نہیں چل سکتاچادراورچاردیواری کوروندنےوالی ن لیگ دفن اورPDMکاکفن ہوگاخداکےہاں دیرہےاندھیر نہیں کرپٹ حکومت کو سپورٹ نہ دی جائےپہلے ہی غریب مررہاہےڈالربڑھ رہاہےاب داوئیوں کی قیمت میں مزید20فیصد اضافہ کردیاہے — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) May 22, 2023

He said the nation rues May 9. Innocent people are being arrested and their mothers curse. Hatred and anxiety is growing but it must end.

He called the “wrong” impression that the gap between masses and institution has widened a ploy.

Nawaz Sharif cannot step out of his house, that's why overseas Pakistanis are being intimidated, he added.

Rashid said that the police are raiding places to arrest him and his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq. My staff has been whisked away. “Until police arrest me, I will keep in touch with the nation through Twitter.”

He noted government failures on economic front; standoff with the IMF, budget crisis, ruined economic and widening distance with friendly countries.

The former minister said the poor are dying. The rupee-dollar disparity is increasing and now the government has hiked the price of medicines by 20%. The poor man is forced to eat soiled flour.

Rashid said that the corrupt government should not be supported. Only the Supreme Court can pull the country out of the political crisis, he concluded.