Monday, May 22, 2023
Miscreants involved in May 9 destruction deserve no concession: Ahsan

10:08 AM | May 22, 2023
Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said that miscreants involved in the May 9 destruction do not deserve any concession.

Ahsan Iqbal said that evidence-based legal proceedings would be initiated against those involved in acts of violence on May 9, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that no new military courts were being created for the trial of those who carried out attacks on military installations on May 9. He said no one responsible for the heinous acts would go scot-free.

Those who caused destruction in civil areas will be prosecuted under civil law, while those who attacked military installations, will be tried under the Army Act.

He said that no democracy in the world allows protest to turn into terrorism and chaos.

He revealed that law enforcement agencies had gathered evidence to track down those involved in the May 9 vandalism. He maintained that the May 9 violence cannot be categorized as a political protest in any country under any circumstance.

