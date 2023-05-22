National Assembly meets today, 20-point agenda released

The National Assembly will meet today at 4 pm. The 20-point agenda of the meeting has been released.

In the meeting, Ruit-e- Hilal Amendment Bill 2022 will be presented for approval. Companies Profit Amendment Bill 2023 will also be introduced in the House.

Apart from this, climate change, several reports of the federal education standing committees are on the agenda.

Attention notice regarding water scarcity in Sindh is part of the agenda. Attention notice on the sale of drugs in the country will also be discussed.