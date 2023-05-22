Monday, May 22, 2023
NDMA issues alert measures amid thunderstorm forecast

Web Desk
2:39 PM | May 22, 2023
National

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an advisory alert to all federal and provincial departments concerned to ensure disaster preparedness measures after the met office issued a rain-thunderstorm forecast from today till Friday.   

The NDMA advisory report said Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast that a westerly wave is likely to enter western and upper parts of the country today which is likely to persist throughout the week, resulting in precipitation with occasional gaps.

Under the influence of this weather system, wind-dust/thunderstorm and rain with likely hailstorms and isolated heavy falls is expected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab.

