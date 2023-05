RAHIMYAR KHAN - A newlywed girl al­legedly committed suicide by hanging her in Wa­hid Bakhsh Sial, Allahabad area of Rahimyar Khan. Body of 20-year-old Tasleem Bibi was found hang­ing with ceiling fan of the room. Police shifted the body to Liaqatpur Headquarter Hospital for post­mortem. In-laws of the deceased said that Tasl­eem has committed suicide. However, sources said that girl was killed by her in-laws and declar­ing murder as suicide.