Monday, May 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan, China enjoying ideal relations: Minister

Pakistan, China enjoying ideal relations: Minister
PR
May 22, 2023
Business

Lahore-Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Government Ibrahim Murad has said that the government believed the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and China, the two neighbouring countries, is characterised by feelings of mutual trust, respect and goodwill towards each other. Both the countries are enjoying ideal relations.

He was speaking as chief guest in a function to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. Pakistan, China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) and All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association (APCEA) had organised the event. The minister observed that the PCJCCI and APCEA are doing remarkable work for the promotion friendly relations between the two countries.

Consul General China Zhao Shiren stated that the combination of Chinese technological advancements and Pakistan’s natural and human resources can bring revolutionary changes in the region. It is quite clear that (CPEC) is the strongest pillar of economic, commercial and cultural connectivity between Pakistan and China.

Madhubala also battling fatal infection after Noor Jehan's demise

Chairperson, All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises’ Association Sunny Yang shared that our friendship started almost 70 years ago and it has been further strengthened with every passing decade. The rising of China as an international economic power is proving beneficial for Pakistan with every passing day.

Alongwith the governments of both the countries, the business leaderships of private sectors are also playing an important role in strengthening economic relations. PCJCCI President Moazzam Ali Ghurki in his welcome address said that Pakistan and China established these relations on May 21, 1951 and these ties have been strengthened with each passing day and year.

PCJCCI Vice President Hamza Khalid said that while highlighting the importance of CPEC in the ongoing scenario, PCJCCI facilitated this development regime by overcoming the communication barriers by imparting Chinese language to every discipline of society in order to prepare professionals from all walks of life having proficiency in Chinese language.

Imran Khan condemns arrest of Firdous Naqvi under terrorism charges

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1684658938.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023