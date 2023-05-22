Pakistan-China ties to open new avenues of coop:Punjab CM

LAHORE - On the eve of 72nd anniversary of Pakistan- China diplomatic relations, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday visited the Chinese Consulate. Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanvir, fa­mous industrialist Gohar Ejaz and Mian Ahsan also accom­panied him. The chief minister met with the Consul General of China Mr Zhao Shiren and felicitated him on completion of 72 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations and cut a cake. The Chinese Consul Gen­eral thanked the Chief Minister and expressed good wishes for him. Matters pertaining to the promotion of trade and eco­nomic relations came under discussion during the meeting.

Mohsin Naqvi while talk­ing with the Chinese Consul General stated that we would benefit from the cooperation of China in agriculture, health­care technology and education sectors. The CM remarked that the new year of Pakistan-China relations would open further new avenues of cooperation in all sectors of life between the two countries. Mohsin Naqvi outlined that Pakistan and China are standing shoulder-to- shoulder for a bright to­morrow and our relationship for the whole world of coun­tries is a role model adding that Pakistan-China mutual trust is exemplary. Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that China’s unflinching support in time of need speaks volumes of Paki­stan-China friendship. Mohsin Naqvi underscored that China has proved to be our all weath­er friend, a strong partner and a reliable neighbour. Mohsin Naqvi stated that we heartily acknowledge the unique co­operation of China in the prog­ress of Pakistan. The chief minister emphasized that the triumphs of China are a matter of pride for Pakistan and CPEC is proving to be a milestone in promoting regional contacts and cooperation between the two countries. The impor­tance of Pakistan- China rela­tions extends far before for re­gional stability and the Punjab government is thankful to the Chinese support and coopera­tion in various sectors. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the Pun­jab government is determined to further enhance this exem­plary friendship and coopera­tion with China.

CM DIRECTS TO ACHIEVE COTTON PRODUCTION TARGETS

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM office in which progress with regard to cotton sowing was re­viewed. Mohsin Naqvi direct­ed to achieve cotton sowing and production targets under every circumstances. It was decided during the meeting that farmers yielding more cotton production, would be awarded cash prizes and the relevant staff would be encouraged in achieving the requisite cotton sow­ing target. The meeting de­cided that the cotton farmers should not face shortage of any essential item including water, seeds and manure dur­ing cotton sowing. Address­ing the meeting, the CM said “We have to achieve the cot­ton sowing target and com­pletely looking after cotton fields is essential as well.” He directed prevention of water theft incidents and assured provision of water required for cotton fields.