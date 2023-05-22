Pakistan-China ties to open new avenues of coop:Punjab CM

LAHORE - On the eve of 72nd anniversary of Pakistan- China diplomatic relations, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday visited the Chinese Consulate. Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanvir, famous industrialist Gohar Ejaz and Mian Ahsan also accompanied him. The chief minister met with the Consul General of China Mr Zhao Shiren and felicitated him on completion of 72 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations and cut a cake. The Chinese Consul General thanked the Chief Minister and expressed good wishes for him. Matters pertaining to the promotion of trade and economic relations came under discussion during the meeting.
Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the Chinese Consul General stated that we would benefit from the cooperation of China in agriculture, healthcare technology and education sectors. The CM remarked that the new year of Pakistan-China relations would open further new avenues of cooperation in all sectors of life between the two countries. Mohsin Naqvi outlined that Pakistan and China are standing shoulder-to- shoulder for a bright tomorrow and our relationship for the whole world of countries is a role model adding that Pakistan-China mutual trust is exemplary. Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that China’s unflinching support in time of need speaks volumes of Pakistan-China friendship. Mohsin Naqvi underscored that China has proved to be our all weather friend, a strong partner and a reliable neighbour. Mohsin Naqvi stated that we heartily acknowledge the unique cooperation of China in the progress of Pakistan. The chief minister emphasized that the triumphs of China are a matter of pride for Pakistan and CPEC is proving to be a milestone in promoting regional contacts and cooperation between the two countries. The importance of Pakistan- China relations extends far before for regional stability and the Punjab government is thankful to the Chinese support and cooperation in various sectors. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the Punjab government is determined to further enhance this exemplary friendship and cooperation with China.
CM DIRECTS TO ACHIEVE COTTON PRODUCTION TARGETS
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM office in which progress with regard to cotton sowing was reviewed. Mohsin Naqvi directed to achieve cotton sowing and production targets under every circumstances. It was decided during the meeting that farmers yielding more cotton production, would be awarded cash prizes and the relevant staff would be encouraged in achieving the requisite cotton sowing target. The meeting decided that the cotton farmers should not face shortage of any essential item including water, seeds and manure during cotton sowing. Addressing the meeting, the CM said “We have to achieve the cotton sowing target and completely looking after cotton fields is essential as well.” He directed prevention of water theft incidents and assured provision of water required for cotton fields.