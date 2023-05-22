Monday, May 22, 2023
Pakistan face Mauritius in opener of 4-Nations Cup

Web Sports Desk
10:09 PM | May 22, 2023
Pakistan men's national football team kicks off its 4-Nations Cup campaign against the hosts Mauritius on 11th June, 2023. The Shaheens will take on Kenya on 14th June while they will vie against Djibouti on the 17th June. 

These games will indeed provide the team with valuable experience and an opportunity to compete against other international teams, allowing the players to further develop their skills.  

The upcoming matches will also serve as the preparation for the SAFF Cup 2023, which is scheduled to take place in India. Participating in the 4-Nations Cup will give the team a chance to fine-tune their strategies and evaluate their performance ahead of the SAFF Cup. 

It's worth noting that the national team's camp will commence in the last week of May, allowing the players and coaching staff to come together, train, and prepare for the upcoming matches. This dedicated training period will be crucial in ensuring the team's readiness and cohesion on the field. 

