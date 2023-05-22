Monday, May 22, 2023
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Iran

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Iran
May 22, 2023
ISLAMABAD      -     Pakistan Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Sarawan county of Iran on Saturday, re­sulting in the loss of lives of six Iranian security personnel. The Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement said, govt and peo­ple of Pakistan express their deepest condolences to the be­reaved families of the martyrs as well as to the Iranian govern­ment over this tragic incident. She said, “Pakistan views Paki­stan-Iran border as a border of peace and friendship; and re­mains committed to working with Iran towards that end.”

