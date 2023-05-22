Pakistan thump Hong Kong in Women’s Baseball Asia Cup

LAHORE-Pakistan got off to a flying start in the 3rd Asian Women’s Baseball Championship (Women’s Baseball Asia Cup), after thumping hosts Hong Kong 16-1 in their inaugural match on Sunday. According to information received here, Pakistan’s hitters Alina Masood scored four runs, Zahida Ghanni three runs, while Ayesha Ejaz, Arim Barkat and Tasmia Rubab scored two runs apiece. One run each was scored by Sana Arooj, Manahil Ahmed and Najma Zafar. Sadia Bibi showed excellent pitching on behalf of Pakistan. In other encounters, India defeated Thailand 9-8 in a thrilling contest, while Indonesia tamed Sri Lanka 24-3. Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in their second match today (Monday), while in their third match, they will face Indonesia on Tuesday.