Monday, May 22, 2023
Pakistan to face extreme climate conditions this year: NDMA

Pakistan to face extreme climate conditions this year: NDMA
Web Desk
12:32 PM | May 22, 2023
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned provinces to gear up for extreme climate events — including intensive heat waves, extraordinary snow melting, land sliding, flash floods, forest fires and cyclones — media reported, citing an official letter from the disaster management authority.

The official letter has informed all provincial governments of the extraordinary preparations needed to face probable extreme climate events between April and October. 

NDMA issued region-specified preparatory instructions to all disaster management (DM) authorities, and stakeholders to release region-specified impact-based alerts and advisories for timely proactive preparations. 

Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) have been asked to monitor changes in glacier melt vulnerable "glacier lake outburst flood" (GLOF) sites and continuously assess the likely impact of these developments on river flows downstream in the water reservoirs and issue monitoring reports on a fortnightly basis.

Besides PDMA Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) were informed that PMD has forecast higher temperatures in northern regions and along the coastal belt during the period May-July.

