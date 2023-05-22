Monday, May 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
May 22, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom!”

–Subhas Chandra Bose

Lakshmi Shagal was one of the most prominent members of the Indian independence movement, an Indian National Army officer and the Minister of Women’s Affairs in the Azad Hind government. In 1942, she was keep to draft women into the national army and requested a meeting with Subhas Chandra Bose to make it happen. Then, the Rani of Jhansi regiment was created under which thousands of enthusiastic women drafted themselves into the military. She was responsible for creating one of the one all-female military forces at the time.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1684658938.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023