“It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom!”

–Subhas Chandra Bose

Lakshmi Shagal was one of the most prominent members of the Indian independence movement, an Indian National Army officer and the Minister of Women’s Affairs in the Azad Hind government. In 1942, she was keep to draft women into the national army and requested a meeting with Subhas Chandra Bose to make it happen. Then, the Rani of Jhansi regiment was created under which thousands of enthusiastic women drafted themselves into the military. She was responsible for creating one of the one all-female military forces at the time.