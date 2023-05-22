Monday, May 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Peshawar police seize 15kg charas, trafficker held

Our Staff Reporter
May 22, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar     -     Police recovered 15kg charas and  also arrested a trafficker in the  provincial capital on Sunday.  

On a tip-off, SHO Nasirbagh Police  Station Mubarak Zeb Khan set  up a barricade and stopped a car.  During search, 15kg charas was  recovered from the vehicle and the  vehicle driver Usman Khan, a resident  of Okara in Punjab, was arrested  on the spot.

 The police said the arrestee  had confessed that he was smuggling  the drug to other parts of the  country.  

The cops also confiscated the car  used in the crime.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1684719987.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023