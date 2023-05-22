Peshawar police seize 15kg charas, trafficker held

Peshawar - Police recovered 15kg charas and also arrested a trafficker in the provincial capital on Sunday.

On a tip-off, SHO Nasirbagh Police Station Mubarak Zeb Khan set up a barricade and stopped a car. During search, 15kg charas was recovered from the vehicle and the vehicle driver Usman Khan, a resident of Okara in Punjab, was arrested on the spot.

The police said the arrestee had confessed that he was smuggling the drug to other parts of the country.

The cops also confiscated the car used in the crime.