PFF congrats Police, Army teams for winning National Games men, women football events

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan Police team for securing victory in the Men's football event and the Pakistan Army team for triumphing in the Women's football event at the ongoing 34th National Games in Quetta.

In an official statement, the PFF has commended the outstanding performances and unwavering dedication of both the Police and Army teams, whose achievements have brought immense pride and honor to their respective organizations. Furthermore, the PFF has expressed gratitude towards the government of Balochistan and the Balochistan Sports Board for their successful organization of the National Games, particularly the football event in Quetta.

Chairman of PFF NC, Haroon Malik, stated, "We commend the coaches, support staff, and management for their unwavering dedication. Their guidance, expertise, and tireless efforts have undoubtedly contributed to the resounding success of this event."

A total of 10 teams participated in the men's category, including provincial teams, while five women's teams exhibited their skills in the football event of the National Games.

Shahzad Anwar, the coach of Pakistan's national men's team, and Adeel Rizki, the coach of the women's team, actively observed the football events of the National Games in Quetta, aiming to discover promising new talent.