Planners, attackers in May 9 incidents will be brought to justice: PM

Cases of damage to military buildings to be tried under military laws n Anti-terrorism Act to apply on miscreants who damaged civilian infrastructure n Directs acquisition of NADRA, security agencies’ services to tighten noose against miscreants n Says legal requirements should not be ignored in haste n Orders hourly-based monitoring of cases.
LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Terming May 9 incidents of violence the darkest day in country’s history, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the cases of damages caused to the civilian buildings would be tried under the Anti-Terrorism Act and those on military installations would be proceeded under the military laws.
Chairing a high-level meeting on law and order here, he said miscreants did what even the enemy could not do in the last 75 years, adding the manner in which terrorists burnt down residency of Quaid-e-Azam in Ziarat, was the same way the sanctity of Jinnah House in Lahore was violated.
“May 9 was the darkest day in the history of Pakistan when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Niazi-led miscreants torched Quaid’s (Corps Commander) House in Lahore like the terrorists had set Quaid’s Residency in Ziarat on fire during 2013.”
The prime minister said on May 9, Imran Niazi and his followers stoked terrorism and violence that amounted to anti-state acts. The PM said it should be kept in mind that Tehreek-e-Taliban attacked the General Headquarters (GHQ) and unfortunately this time the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) attacked GHQ and burnt Radio Pakistan Peshawar to ashes.
Many tragic incidents occurred in the country which would cause mental anguish for the whole nation forever, he said, adding it was not a joke to attack installations of Pakistan Air Force and cause damage of billions of rupees to properties.
He mentioned that the gangs of Imran Niazi in Mianwali made an evil attempt to burn airplanes which were purchased with the blood and sweat of the nation and were to be used against the enemy. “Such agonizing incidents will continue to haunt the nation,” the prime minister regretted. Seeking progress on the legal proceedings against the culprits, the prime minister reiterated that during previous meetings, it was decided that anyone involved in the incidents of planning, instigating, sloganeering and vandalism would not escape the iron claws of law.
About damages caused to the civilian buildings, it was decided that the cases would be tried under the Anti-Terrorism Act and those on military installations would be proceeded under the relevant laws, he maintained. He directed that legal requirements should not be ignored in haste and during the identification of attackers it should be ensured that no innocent was arrested.
He said the services of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and security agencies should be acquired to tighten the noose against the miscreants as early as possible. The prime minister said every patriotic Pakistani was hurt today as their fellow citizens attacked civil and military installations.
Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the role of the police, Intelligence Bureau, NADRA, Counter-Terrorism Department, Federal Ministry for Information and Broadcasting and Safe City in tackling the situation.
He instructed the Inspector General Police Punjab to arrest the miscreants at the earliest and conclude proceedings of cases without leaving any loophole in the investigations.
He ordered that the progress in cases should be monitored on an hourly basis. Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Special Assistants Attaullah Tarar and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Secretary Interior, Chief Secretary Punjab, IG Police Punjab and other officers attended the meeting.
IK, FORMER CHIEF JUSTICE CAUSED HUGE DAMAGE TO PKLI
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that it was his cherished desire to transform the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) into a splendid institute like Johns Hopkins, but PTI’s chief Imran Khan and a former chief justice had caused huge damage to it.
On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the PKLI had always been close to his heart and he wanted it to become an identity for Pakistan in the rest of the world for the treatment facilities in kidney and liver diseases. “But alas! Imran Niazi and a former chief justice out of their politics and personal interests targeted this mission and inflicted huge damage,” he added in his tweet posted in Urdu language.
The prime minister expressing his resolve said that these things would not deter them and it was his firm conviction that Allah Almighty supported those who worked with a passion to serve humanity.
For transformation and restoration of PKLI into a world class health facility, they were striving and utilizing their energies, he said while referring to his yesterday’s visit to the facility where he reviewed different measures in this regard.
The prime minister also appreciated Dr Saeed Akhtar and his devoted team for leading the efforts to achieve these objectives and assured his complete support to them. He further said that PKLI was a precedent in the health sector and they would turn it into ‘unprecedented’ (center in the health sector).
PM CALLS SIRAJUL HAQ, VOWS ACTION AGAINST ATTACKERS ON HIS CONVOY
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday telephoned chief of Jamaat e Islami Sirajul Haq and said thateverybody would have to work together for eradicating all forms of terrorism. During a telephone call, the prime minister expressed pleasure that the JI chief remained safe in the suicide attack that struck his convoy in Zhob. He sympathized with the families of those who were injured in the bomb attack. While expressing best wishes for the Amir Jamaat e Islami, he assured that the elements responsible for the incident would be brought to justice. Sirajul Haq thanked the prime minister for his phone call and for his support and best wishes.