Planners, attackers in May 9 incidents will be brought to justice: PM

Cases of damage to military buildings to be tried under military laws n Anti-terrorism Act to apply on miscreants who damaged civilian infrastructure n Directs acquisition of NADRA, security agencies’ services to tighten noose against miscreants n Says legal requirements should not be ignored in haste n Orders hourly-based monitoring of cases.

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Terming May 9 incidents of vio­lence the darkest day in country’s history, Prime Minister Muham­mad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the cases of damages caused to the civilian buildings would be tried under the Anti-Terrorism Act and those on military instal­lations would be proceeded un­der the military laws.

Chairing a high-level meeting on law and order here, he said miscreants did what even the enemy could not do in the last 75 years, adding the manner in which terrorists burnt down residency of Quaid-e-Azam in Zi­arat, was the same way the sanc­tity of Jinnah House in Lahore was violated.

“May 9 was the darkest day in the history of Pakistan when Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chair­man Imran Khan Niazi-led mis­creants torched Quaid’s (Corps Commander) House in La­hore like the terrorists had set Quaid’s Residency in Ziarat on fire during 2013.”

The prime minister said on May 9, Imran Niazi and his fol­lowers stoked terrorism and vi­olence that amounted to an­ti-state acts. The PM said it should be kept in mind that Teh­reek-e-Taliban attacked the General Headquarters (GHQ) and unfortunately this time the workers of Pakistan Teh­reek-i-Insaf (PTI) attacked GHQ and burnt Radio Pakistan Pe­shawar to ashes.

Many tragic incidents oc­curred in the country which would cause mental anguish for the whole nation forever, he said, adding it was not a joke to attack installations of Pakistan Air Force and cause damage of billions of rupees to properties.

He mentioned that the gangs of Imran Niazi in Mianwali made an evil attempt to burn airplanes which were pur­chased with the blood and sweat of the nation and were to be used against the ene­my. “Such agonizing incidents will continue to haunt the na­tion,” the prime minister re­gretted. Seeking progress on the legal proceedings against the culprits, the prime minis­ter reiterated that during pre­vious meetings, it was decid­ed that anyone involved in the incidents of planning, instigat­ing, sloganeering and vandal­ism would not escape the iron claws of law.

About damages caused to the civilian buildings, it was de­cided that the cases would be tried under the Anti-Terrorism Act and those on military in­stallations would be proceed­ed under the relevant laws, he maintained. He directed that legal requirements should not be ignored in haste and during the identification of attackers it should be ensured that no in­nocent was arrested.

He said the services of the Na­tional Database and Registra­tion Authority (NADRA) and security agencies should be acquired to tighten the noose against the miscreants as early as possible. The prime minister said every patriotic Pakistani was hurt today as their fellow citizens attacked civil and mili­tary installations.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the role of the police, Intelli­gence Bureau, NADRA, Count­er-Terrorism Department, Fed­eral Ministry for Information and Broadcasting and Safe City in tackling the situation.

He instructed the Inspector General Police Punjab to arrest the miscreants at the earliest and conclude proceedings of cases without leaving any loop­hole in the investigations.

He ordered that the progress in cases should be monitored on an hourly basis. Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Au­rangzeb, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Minis­ter for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Special Assis­tants Attaullah Tarar and Ma­lik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Sec­retary Interior, Chief Secre­tary Punjab, IG Police Punjab and other officers attended the meeting.

IK, FORMER CHIEF JUSTICE CAUSED HUGE DAMAGE TO PKLI

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that it was his cherished desire to transform the Pakistan Kid­ney and Liver Institute (PKLI) into a splendid institute like Johns Hopkins, but PTI’s chief Imran Khan and a former chief justice had caused huge dam­age to it.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the PKLI had always been close to his heart and he wanted it to become an identity for Pa­kistan in the rest of the world for the treatment facilities in kidney and liver diseases. “But alas! Imran Niazi and a former chief justice out of their politics and personal interests targeted this mission and inflicted huge damage,” he added in his tweet posted in Urdu language.

The prime minister express­ing his resolve said that these things would not deter them and it was his firm conviction that Allah Almighty supported those who worked with a pas­sion to serve humanity.

For transformation and resto­ration of PKLI into a world class health facility, they were striv­ing and utilizing their energies, he said while referring to his yesterday’s visit to the facili­ty where he reviewed different measures in this regard.

The prime minister also ap­preciated Dr Saeed Akhtar and his devoted team for leading the efforts to achieve these ob­jectives and assured his com­plete support to them. He fur­ther said that PKLI was a precedent in the health sec­tor and they would turn it into ‘unprecedented’ (center in the health sector).

PM CALLS SIRAJUL HAQ, VOWS ACTION AGAINST ATTACKERS ON HIS CONVOY

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if on Sunday telephoned chief of Jamaat e Islami Sirajul Haq and said thateverybody would have to work together for erad­icating all forms of terrorism. During a telephone call, the prime minister expressed plea­sure that the JI chief remained safe in the suicide attack that struck his convoy in Zhob. He sympathized with the fami­lies of those who were injured in the bomb attack. While ex­pressing best wishes for the Amir Jamaat e Islami, he as­sured that the elements respon­sible for the incident would be brought to justice. Sirajul Haq thanked the prime minister for his phone call and for his sup­port and best wishes.