Monday, May 22, 2023
PM Shehbaz, Ch Shujat discuss political situation

PM Shehbaz, Ch Shujat discuss political situation
Our Staff Reporter
May 22, 2023
LAHORE     -    Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Sunday had a meeting with PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and ex­changed views with him on the current sit­uation in the country. The son of Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and fed­eral minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain greeted the prime minister on his arrival at their resi­dence. The prime min­ister inquired after the health of chief of Paki­stan Muslim League (Q) Chaudhry Shujat.

The prime minister appreciated the state­ment of Chaudhry Shujat for giving punishment to the ri­oters involved in the incidents of May 9. Chaudhry Shujat said that every patriotic person wanted punish­ment for the persons who caused embarrassment to the nation. The prime min­ister said the government would recompense for the pain and anguish felt by the nation and families of mar­tyrs. Chaudhry Shujat praised the prime minister for his passion and services to pull the country out of problems. The prime minister thanked the allied parties for their un­diluted support, cooperation and guidance. Chaudhry Sha­fay Hussain was also present in the meeting.

Our Staff Reporter

