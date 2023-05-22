PM Shehbaz to inaugurate 34th National Games in Quetta

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a short visit to Quetta today (Monday). Federal ministers will also accompany him on this occasion.

According to sources, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will welcome Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on arrival in Quetta.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will go to the Governor House from the airport where he will meet Governor of Balochistan and the local leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also be briefed on the law and order situation in the province. Prime Minister will also formally inaugurate the 34th National Games in Ayub Stadium, Quetta. Strict security arrangements have been made on this occasion.