PM vows to utilize all resources to promote sports activities

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif formally inaugurated the 34th National Games in Quetta on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he vowed to utilize all possible resources to promote sports activities in the country.

The Prime Minister said Federal government will spare no effort in helping the provincial government of Balochistan to revive the sports and recreational activities for the youth.

He said our youth have a lot of capabilities which must be utilized optimally to mainstream their role in development of the country. He added that capacity building of youth and provision of better opportunities to them were top most priorities of the government.

The Prime Minister said holding National Games in Balochistan is reflective of national unity and passionate love of Baloch people for Pakistan. He said peace has returned to Balochistan after years of indomitable struggle and sacrifices of people and security forces.

Shehbaz Sharif lauded the law enforcement agencies, the sports associations from across the country and the administrative officials for organizing these games.