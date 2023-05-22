PMD predicts rise in temperature from 3-5 degrees in next two days

ISLAMABAD - Day tem­peratures are likely to remain 03-05°C above normal in most plain areas during the next one to two days. Met Office pre­dicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Monday. However, dust-thunderstorm/gusty winds with chances of rain is likely in Northeast/Cen­tral Balochistan, Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab and Potohar region. Accord­ing to the Synoptic Situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a westerly wave is likely to approach the western and upper parts of the coun­try from 22nd May. During the past 24 hours, the hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very hot in southern/central parts. Today’s recorded highest tem­peratures were in Jacobabad 49, Sibbi 48, Dadu, Rahimyar Khan, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Khairpur and Larkana 46 °C.