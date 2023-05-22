Monday, May 22, 2023
PML-Q holds rally to support Pak Army

APP
May 22, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -    On the direction of Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain, a rally was held in Islamabad to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army. The rally was led by Central Chief Organiser Chaudhary Sarwar, Member National Assembly Mrs Farukh Khan, Central Secretary In­formation Mustafa Malik, Asif Bajwa, North Pun­jab President Ansar Farooq, Federal Capital Pres­ident Rizwan Sadiq and Muslim League leader Zafar Bakhtawari, Tariq Shah and others. 

The rally started from F-10 and ended by reach­ing the Islamabad Press Club, which was partici­pated by a large number of Muslim League work­ers, women and children. Long queues of vehicles were seen in the rally. The participants raised slo­gans in favour of the Pakistan Armed Forces. Ad­dressing the rally, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the PTI workers had proved themselves as anti-na­tionalism by attacking military installations and buildings. The attackers were following the ene­my’s agenda. Member of the National Assembly Mrs. Farrukh Khan said that the incidents of May 9 have made sad every patriotic Pakistani.

APP

