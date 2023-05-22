Police grand operation in Katcha area continues

LAHORE - The police’s grand operation in Katcha area continued on the 43rd day with vigorous op­erations in which the Punjab police was achieving success in crushing the resistance of dacoits and criminals. Accord­ing to the spokesman, Rahim Yar Khan Police entered Kat­cha Rajwani and took control of the secret hideout of Mira Lathani, the mastermind of the kidnap-for-ransom cases in Ra­jwani Peninsula, while further progress was underway. The police entered the dangerous Katcha Rajwani Peninsula after a fierce exchange of fire with the bandits under the leader­ship of DPO Rahim Yar Khan Rizwan Umar Gondal. The dacoits were taking advantage of the vast island in the middle of the Indus River and were continuously resisting the po­lice with heavy weapons, but for the final and decisive action of the police, a positive result was achieved. With the help of drone technology, the police fired pinpoint shots at the po­sitions of the dacoits and blew up the fronts and hideouts of the dacoits Mira Lathani’s. DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal said that the police used boats to enter Katcha Rajwani with the help of armoured vehicles from dif­ferent sides, adding that dacoit Mira Lathani had dug trenches against the police in Katcha Rajwani. Chains and handcuffs were found to tie the hostages for ransom in Katcha Rajwani. Gondal said that three dacoits were killed and 28 arrested in the Katcha operation of Rahim Yar Khan which was underway from 43 days. Moreover, five dacoits surrendered to police. A large number of dangerous weapons have also been seized