Monday, May 22, 2023
Polio vaccination drive in 12 KP districts from today

May 22, 2023
Peshawar     -    A five-day polio vaccination campaign will start on Monday in twelve districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The campaign aims to administer polio drops to over 3.5 million children.

Health officials on Sunday said that the campaign will be conducted in Peshawar, Nowshera, Swat, Bajaur, Hangu, Karak, Charsadda, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Mohmand and in Orakzai.

To ensure the success of the polio vaccination drive, over 13,000 teams have been formed. Additionally, 21,000 police personnel have been assigned to provide security for the vaccination teams.

