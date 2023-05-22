PPP promises practical steps for Karachi’s uplift

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited district Central areas to review various ongoing development works.

Provincial cabinet members Nasir Hussain Shah, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Sharjeel Inam Memon, and Qasim Naveed Qamar also accompanied him.

Mr Shah inspected the ongoing development work on Shahrah-i-Noor Jahan at Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Chowrangi and on a flyover at Qalandaria Chowk in district Central.

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader Dr Asim Hussain, district president Masroor Ahsan, and others were also present on this occasion.

The CM said that the PPP wanted the development of the city. “We want to solve the problems of the city and will continue this journey of public service,” he added.

He also directed the authorities concerned to complete the development works across the city on time.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Alzaabi on Saturday told Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah that the UAE would help the provincial government to build houses for the flood victims.

According to official sources, the UAE envoy, who met the chief minister at the CM House, said that the UAE industrialists were interested in investing in the province.

Mr Murad informed the UAE ambassador that the housing project for flood victims would be finalised very soon.

The UAE Consul General in Karachi and CM special representative Syed Qasim Naveed were also present in the meeting.

The sources said that the meeting agreed to further promote bilateral relations and trade between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) central leadership has contacted Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for negotiations on the Karachi mayor slot quoting well-placed sources.

As per the details, the PPP leader has conveyed the message for ‘constructive’ talks with the JI on the matter of the Karachi mayor election. The PPP leadership has invited Jamaat-e-Islami to devise a ‘mechanism’ for the smooth run of the local bodies system in Karachi. It may be noted that Pakistan People’s Party and the Jamaat-e-Islami also held talks after the culmination of LG polls in the province, but that did not yield any result.

In terms of the number game, the PTI-JI alliance will easily be in a position to form a city government, however, PPP will fall short of more than 10 votes even after the support of the allies. On Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced to support the Jamaat Islami’s candidate for Karachi’s mayor. PTI, the third largest party in the city council with 43 seats, announced its backing for the JI candidate. Jamaat Islami, second in strength in Karachi’s municipal council with 87 seats in the house, has claimed mayorship of the city with Hafiz Naeemur Rehman as the party’s candidate.