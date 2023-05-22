PPP workers hold protest against injustice regarding LG reserved seats

BADIN-The workers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Badin chapter have held protest demonstration on its consecutive third day outside Badin Press Club on Sunday alleging that PPP workers have been deprived of the reserved seats of district council, Municipal council and towns committees of district Badin in Local Government.

PPP workers also set up the token hunger strike camp in front of Badin Press Club against the injustice with them regarding reserved seats of LG Government and demanded for justice with PPP workers and also worn the black stripes on the arms.

While protesting, while taking with media they expressed that their protest against injustice with PPP workers of district Badin would be continued until the workers do not get reserved seats of LG Government. They raised the slogans “Respect the workers, and respect the decision of PPP chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.”

The protest has also participated by large number of PPP workers including Amir Hassan Khoso, Mumtaz Ali Pathan, Saleem Khaskheli, Rafiq Memon, Ali Mohammad Nohrio, Shoukat Kashmiri, Ghulam Qadir Khoso and others.

Provincial govt avoids providing basic rights to fishermen: Mehran Ali Shah

While addressing the huge gathering of workers of Pakistan Fisher Folk Forum (PFF) Badin chapter on Sunday, Chairman PFF, Mehran Ali Shah has said that Federal and provincial Governments continued avoiding the provision of the basic rights to the fishermen of the country.

Adding he said that there was severe shortage of water in the coastal belt due to which mostly lacks have been dried up consequently fishermen have been deprived of their livelihood and employment. Mr Shah expressed that hundreds of fishermen have been stuck up in Indian Jails demanding that immediate release of confined fishermen and demanded for provision the basic rights to the fishermen.

He said that Fishermen should be recognized as worker when social security and basic rights must be given them on immediate basis as others.

Adding he expressed that due to lack of fresh water in the sea, sea was eroding thousands of acres of fertile land and said that flow of fresh water should be restored soon as possible.

He said that Pakistan Fisher Folk forum (PFF) has always fought for the rights of fishermen and demanding to stop flowing toxic chemical water of sugar mills in canals of district Badin which takes away the employment of the fishermen. He said that rare species of fish have been disappeared from the lakes and lakes of the district have been destroyed adding that fishermen were forced to starve and became unemployed. He alleged that landlords were grabbing the water and cultivating their lands but common people and fishermen were being deprived of clean drinking water.

On the occasion, Umar Mallah, Nabi Bux Mallah, Abdul Rahim Chandani, Mithan Mallah, Mohammad Hassan Mallah, Qasim Buchio, Ashraf Mallah, Allah Bachayo Mallah, Abdul Latif Rahimoon, Fayaz Mallah and others also addressed the gathering of fishermen.